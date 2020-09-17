Townsend: Eze Is An Incredible Talent

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has described Eberechi Eze as an incredible talent, reports Completesports.com.

Eze, 22, linked up with Crystal Palace from Sky Bet Championship club Queens Park Rangers this month.

The midfielder made his debut for the Eagles in last Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Eze played the full 90 minutes of Roy Hodgson’s side Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Despite seeing little of his new teammate, Townsend has nothing but positive things to say about him.

“It’s no secret we didn’t score enough goals last season, so obviously you have to bring players in,”Townsend told the club website.

“Ebs is an incredible talent, and what he has shown so far is that he will be one for the future. Great business and it freshens up our attack.”

