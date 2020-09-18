Alampasu In Action, Suffers Heavy Home Defeat Vs Rosenborg

Nigeria goalkeeper Dele Alampasu was in goal for 10-man Latvian club Ventspils who lost 5-1 at home to Norwegian side Rosenborg, in the Europa League second round qualifiers on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for Ventspils was former Rangers and Enyimba forward Christian Pyagbara.

The result means Ventspils have been eliminated in this season’s Europa League.

Also Read: Akpeyi Gets New Coach At Kaizer Chiefs

Ventspils took the lead as early as the fifth minute through Yevgeni Kozlov before goals from Dino Islamovic (brace), Anders Konradsen, Carlo Holse and Kristoffer Zachariasson secured the comfortable win for Rosenborg.

In the 63rd minute Ventspils had a player sent off after Dmitrijs Litvinski was shown a straight red card.

Ventspils have now lost back-to-back games following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat in the league.

They are currently fifth on 26 points in the 10-team Latvian topflight…