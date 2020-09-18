Arokodare Joins FC Cologne On Loan From Latvian Club Valmiera

Bundesliga club FC Cologne have signed Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a season-long loan from Latvian club Valmiera FC, Completesports.com reports.

Cologne announced Arokodare’s loan signing on their official website on Friday.

Arokodare his now teammate with Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibue.

Speaking on his loan move the 19-year-old said he hopes to improve as a striker playing in the Bundesliga.

“For me, it is a dream come true. I have always wanted to play in the Bundesliga. For FC, I want to score many goals and develop myself further. I’m really looking forward to it.”

And according to Cologne’s managing director, Horst Heldt: “Tolu is a young striker who has the potential to develop and brings many good qualities: he is athletic, good in the air and fast….