Awoniyi Rejects PAOK Offer, Keen On Union Berlin Move

Taiwo Awoniyi has rejected the chance to join Greek club PAOK, because he is keen on moving to Bundesliga side Union Berlin, reports Completesports.com.

According to bild.de, Union Berlin are interested in signing the striker as replacement for Sebastian Andersson, who has joined FC Cologne.

PAOK are in the market for a replacement for Nigerian-born striker Chuba Akpom, who is set to join Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old is keen on a return to the Bundesliga and has already turned chance to joun PAOK.

Awoniyi spent last season on loan at Mainz from Premier League club Liverpool.

He scored once in 12 league appearances for Mainz last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

