Balogun Hand Rangers Fitness Boost Ahead Hibernian Clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects Leon Balogun to be fit for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash against Hibernian, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun has not make an appearance for Rangers since he was injured in the home game against St Johnstone last month.

The Nigeria international was named in the starting line-up for Rangers’ home game against Dundee United last weekend but was replaced by Fil Helander after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

The centre-back is however in contention for the trip to Easter Road.

“I’m confident that Roofe will pull through as he was sensible and didn’t take any risks. Balogun should hopefully be available.Jack, Aribo and Barker won’t be available sadly,” Gerrard told a press conference on Friday.

“Morelos will be fine for Sunday, he has recovered great from the weekend.”

