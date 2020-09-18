Balogun Out Of Rangers Europa League Clash Vs Lincoln

Leon Balogun is out of Rangers squad for Thursday’s (today) Europa League clash against Lincoln Red Imps, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun failed to recover from the injury he picked up in the warm-up against Dundee United on Saturday.

The Nigeria international will now have to wait to make his European debut for the Gers.

His international teammate Joe Aribo is currently nursing an ankle injury and is also not available for selection.

Balogun has made three appearances for Rangers since joining on a free transfer earlier this summer.



Ryan Jack and Brandon Parker are also out of the Rangers squad for the game.

Both Jack and Barker picked up injuries in the weekend win over Dundee United and have not travelled to the peninsula for the game.

Alfredo Morelos is available for selection, while Jermain Defoe is back in contention…