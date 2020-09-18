Bundesliga: Gnabry Hat-trick Fires Bayern Past Schalke In Season Opener

Serge Gnabry bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich started the defence of their Bundesliga title with an empathic 8-0 win against Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

Leroy Sane scored on his debut with Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala also finding the back of the net for the home team.

Gnabry scored the opening goal with an excellent finish from 16 yards in the fourth minute.

Goretzka made it 2-0 within 20 minutes, stroking home a side-footed effort from inside the box after being set up by Thomas Muller.

Lewandowski netted the third from the spot a minute after the half hour mark.

The floodgates opened further in the second half, with Gnabry scoring a second and a third before the hour mark to complete his hat trick.

Muller got Bayern’s six goal after he was set up Sane before Sane himself found the back of the net after being released clean through on goal.

Musiala came…