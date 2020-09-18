Ex-Flying Eagles Midfielder Nwobodo Joins Turkish Club Goztepe

Nigeria midfielder Obinna Nwobodo has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Goztepe on a three-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

The former Flying Eagles star linked up with Goztepe from Hungarian side Ujpest.

He teamed up with Brown Ideye at the club.



“We signed a three-year contract with Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, born in 1994,”reads a statement on the club website.

“Born on November 29, 1996 in Enugu, Nigeria, Nwobodo played in teams of his country, and in the 2017-18 season, he transfered to the Hungarian team in the following seasons.

“We welcome Obinna Nwobodo to Goztepe and wish him success with our team.”

