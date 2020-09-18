First Bank’s CEO Adesola Adeduntan Bags Forbes Best Of Africa Award

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. The award presentation was held on Friday, 11 September 2020 at a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

The online roundtable discussion themed “Harnessing the financial resources and social capital of philanthropy to making a lasting impact” was supported by the World Philanthropy Network and featured a keynote address by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR). The opening remarks was presented by Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Other award honourees were Captain (Dr.) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, CEO of Ocean Marine Security Ltd; Mahmood Ahmadu (OON), Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions Ltd. Her Excellency Badria Al Mulla, Chairman, International…