Ikpeba Tips Ehizibue To Shine For Cologne; Bayern Set Tone

Former Borussia Dortmund forward, Victor Ikpeba, in this exclusive interview with Complete Sports’ SULAIMAN ALAO, speaks glowingly about the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season which gets underway today, Friday September 20 .

The ex-Nigeria international and 1997 African Footballer of the Year, believes that current Champions League kings, Bayern Munich’s high profile will set the tone for more excitement that the new Bundesliga season will give its global fans.

Ikpeba also expects that FC Cologne’s Nigerian eight-back, Kingsley Ehizibue, will shine, not only for the Bundesliga side, but also for the Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles.

Complete Sports: The new German Bundesliga is set to kick-off this weekend. What are your expectations?

Ikpeba: I think the German Bundesliga is going to get more attention this season, you know, following their recent treble win – Bayern Munich clinching the Champions League, alongside domestic titles.

Last season, Bayern totally…