James Tips Arsenal To Win Premier League Title This Season

Former England international David James has sensationally predicted that Arsenal will become surprise winners of the Premier League title this season.

Having missed out on Champions League football last year, despite Mikel Arteta managing to steady the ship after Unai Emery’s departure, Arsenal be targeting a top four charge this campaign.

But former Liverpool goalkeeper James believes a rejuvenated Arsenal will be able to defy all the odds and go one step further by clinching the trophy for the first time in 16 years.

In an interview with The Gary Newbon Sport Show on Punching.TV, James said: “I just think with Arsenal, what Arteta was doing, or trying to implement last season and they started doing, he’s had more time to get his team working well.

“They looked fantastic against Fulham, arguably you would expect them to win.

“I think Arteta’s got an opportunity with a gifted…