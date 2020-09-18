My Time Will Come, I Don’t Envy Osimhen, Chukwueze

SD Huesca of Spain midfielder Kelechi Nwakali says he is not envious of the successes Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have achieved after their FIFA U-17 World Cup conquest in Chile in 2015, he has revealed in an interview with BBC Africa Sport.

Nwakali won the Golden Boot award as the best player of the tournament in which Osimhen scored 10 goals to emerge the top scorer while Chukwueze also played his part in shooting Nigeria to Success at the cadet level.

While Osimhen and Chukwueze have made rapid growth in their club career. Nwakali has stalled and his transfer to Huesca seems to be the opportunity for him to now make up for lost time.But the former Arsenal player is not worried by the stall in his development.

Osimhen has gone on to become one Africa’s most expensive signings when he joined Italian side Napoli from France’s Lille in July While Chukwueze has…