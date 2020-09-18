Oshonaike Thanks Sports Minister Dare For Footing Medical Bills

After months of going through

agonising pains due to a tooth tumour, Nigerian Table tennis Queen Funke Oshonaike can smile again following the intervention of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare who footed part of the bill for the surgery.

Oshonaike had appealed for financial assistance from the Minister to enable her undergo the surgery, saying she had exhausted her purse on previous procedures.

In a message sent to the Minister , Oshonaike said ” Thank you very much my Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare for your love and care. I have never been shown so much love and care by any Minister of sports in Nigeria. I am so overwhelmed with joy. I will never forget your kind gesture sir.

Also Read: Amokachi Hails Return Of National Principals’ Cup

“Thanks for what you have done for me. I almost gave up, I was so scared …