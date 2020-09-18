Osimhen Has Important Qualities Earlier Lacking In Napoli –Zola

Gianfranco Zola is in awe of Victor Osimhen’s talent, suggesting that the Nigerian attacking ace has important qualities with which he can help Napoli to succeed this new season.

Napoli will kick-start their 2020/21 Serie A campaign against AC Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday, September 20, and Zola believes Osimhen can continue his fine pre-season form.

The Super Eagles striker since joining Napoli earlier this summer from Lille for a fee of 70 million euros has scored six goals – two hat-tricks, in three pre-season games.

Zola, ex-Napoli and Parma striker told Radio Kiss Kiss : “Napoli with Gattuso has found equilibrium. it will be an open game. Napoli has grown a lot with Gattuso.

“He will be among the protagonists if Osimhen also enters immediately, he has important qualities that were lacking in the squad especially…