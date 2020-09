Osimhen: I Can’t Wait To Face Ronaldo

Victor Osimhen is looking forward to coming up against Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A this season, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in July.

The new season in Italy will start this weekend with Napoli facing Parma in their first game of the campaign.

Napoli’s first tough fixture of the season will be away to champions Juventus on matchday three.



Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo Snubbed In UEFA Champions League Awards Shortlist

The game will see Osimhen come up against Ronaldo for the first time in his career.

“I’m really looking forward to a new career here in Serie A. Playing against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo is something one can eagerly wait for,”Osimhen told cafonline.com.

“While at Lille, I had the opportunity of playing against some of the best players in the world like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and it would definitely be a whole great experience…