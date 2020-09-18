Osimhen, Mertens Pairing Great For Napoli In 4-2-3-1 –Giordano

The partnership of Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens in the attack will be massive for Napoli in the new season if manager Gennaro Gattuso adopts 4-2-3-1 formation to favour the pairing, according to Bruno Giordano who once played for the Partenopei,

Young Nigeria striker, Osimhen, joined Napoli earlier this summer from Losc Lille for a fee of 70 million euros while Belgium international, Mertens, is at this moment the Italian Serie A club’s highest goal-scorer of all time.

Giordano played alongside Diego Maradona and Careca at Napoli to form the famous attacking trio known as “Ma-Gi-Ca” . The striker who starred for Napoli from 1985 to 1988, scoring 23 goals in 78 Italian top-flight matches sees the partnership of Osimhen and Mertens in 4-2-3-1 formation as great.

“Osimhen has many qualities, starting from the physical one and in large spaces he becomes unstoppable. In some ways he reminds me of Weah. Then it is clear that he is 21 years old and arrives in a very…