Rodgers Backs Ndidi To Shine In Centre-Back Role Again

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Wilfred Ndidi to further thrive in the centre-back role following his impressive performance against West Bromwich Albion last weekend, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder was drafted into the centre-back role in Leicester City’s opening day win against the Baggies at the Hawthorns.

Ndidi paired Caglar Soyuncu at the heart of the Foxes’ defence following the unavailability of Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic.



The former Genk star gave a good account of himself in the encounter, making 105 touches and had 88% successful pass rate to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Rodgers is eager to see the Nigeria international return to his defensive midfield role, but is however confident Ndidi will perform well again against Burnley this weekend.

“Wilf is a player I have real…