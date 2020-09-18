Simy Nwankwo: Crotone Ready For Serie A Return

Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo says the team is battle ready for a difficult campaign in Serie A, reports Completesports.com.

The Pythagoreans are back in the Italian top -flight after spending one season in Serie B.

Giovanni Stroppa’s men finished in second position behind Benevento last season.

Simy emerged top scorer in Serie B last season with 20 goals in 37 appearances.



The team was promoted to Serie A, for the 2016–17 season, the first time in the history of the club.

That adventure lasted just two years following their relegation at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

Simy is already anticipating another tough spell in the top-flight.

“Sunday will start another important season both for Crotone and for our life. It will be difficult and we know it, we are trying to prepare for it better. Serie A is difficult and with this…