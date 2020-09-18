Sparta Rotterdam Confirm Okoye’s Invitation For Super Eagles October Friendlies

Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam have revealed their goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been included in Super Eagles’ squad for next month’s friendlies against Cote d’l voire and Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will face the Elephants of Cote d’l voire on October 9 and later the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on October 13.

Both games will take place at a yet to be named venue in Austria.

Head coach of the three-time African champions Gernot Rohr is yet to release the list of players for the games.

“Maduka Okoye has been included in Nigeria’s final squad. The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper is simply international of the Supereagles. With Nigeria, he will compete against Ivory Coast (on October 9) and Tunisia (October 13). The matches will be played in Austria, reads a statement on the club’s website.

Okoye has featured once on the…