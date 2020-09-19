Aguero To Be Sidelined For Two Months With Injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his fears that Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season.

Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley on 22 June.

It kept the former Atletico Madrid player out of the final 10 games of City’s domestic campaign as well their two Champions League matches in August.



Also Read: Awoniyi Rejects PAOK Offer, Keen On Union Berlin Move

Guardiola says he is now uncertain whether City’s 32-year-old record goalscorer will be fit until November.

“We knew the injury was difficult,” said Guardiola.

“He still hasn’t had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly. He has been out for a long time, so maybe in one or two months he will be ready.”

Aguero’s obvious replacement, Gabriel Jesus, scored five goals in 12 games at the end of last season.

Guardiola does have new signing…