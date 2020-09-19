Aina Not Listed In Fulham’s Defeat At Leeds United

New signing Ola Aina was not included in Fulham United’s squad that lost 4-3 at Leeds United, in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Aina recently joined newly promoted Fulham on a season-long loan from Serie A club Torino.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Fulham after they lost 3-0 at Craven Cottage against Arsenal in their first game of the season.

For Leeds, it is a first win following the 4-3 loss at Premier League champions Liverpool.

Leeds took the lead on five minutes through Helder Costa who controlled at the back post and unleashed a fierce shot past Alphonse Areola in goal for Fulham.

Fulham were back on level terms in the 34th minute as Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up and hammered in from the penalty spot after Joe Bryan was tripped in the box by Robin Koch.

With five minutes remaining in the first half Leeds went 2-1 up after they…