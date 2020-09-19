Akpom Completes Middlesbrough Move – Complete Sports

Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Chuba Akpom for an undisclosed fee.

Akpom linked up with Middlesbrough from Greek club PAOK.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals during his two years at the club and after firing them to an unlikely title success in 2019 – they started the season with a seven-point deduction – he leaves them on the brink of the Champions League Group stages.

Boro boss Neil Warnock had spoke of excitement earlier in the week when he revealed that the club were closing in on his main striking target, and Akpom completed the move on Saturday morning.

“I’m delighted to finally have got him,” Warnock told the club’s website.



“He’s been my number one choice. I’ve wanted him for a long time. I’d like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.

“I told…