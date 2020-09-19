Awoniyi Joins Union Berlin, Makes 7th Loan Move From Liverpool 

Taiwo Awoniyi has made his seventh loan move from Liverpool as he completed his transfer to Bundesliga club Union Berlin for the 2020/2021 season, Completesports.com reports.

Union Berlin confirmed Awoniyi’s loan move in a statement released on their official website on Saturday.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, Awoniyi has been sent on loan to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Breda, Mouscron (featured on loan twice at Mouscron), Gent and Mainz.

Commenting on Awoniyi’s signing the German club stated: “Union Berlin have bolstered their attacking power with the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi on loan from Premier League side Liverpool.

“The 23-year-old joined the Liverpool academy in 2015 and has gained first-team experience across European football.

“Awoniyi spent last season at Mainz, but previously featured in Germany for FSV Frankfurt, in the Netherlands at NEC Nijmegen and in Belgium with…