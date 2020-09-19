Bundesliga: Ehizibue Subbed On As Cologne Suffer Home Defeat In Opener

Kingsley Ehizibue featured for FC Cologne in their first Bundesliga game of the season which they lost 3-2 at home against Hoffenheim, Completesports.com reports.

Ehizibue who was among the substitutes, was introduced in the 46th minute for Marco Hoeger.

Cologne’s new Nigerian signing Tolu Arokodare was not included in the squad.

Andrei Kramaric grabbed a hat-trick to secure the win for Hoffenheim while Sebastian Andersson and Dominick Drexler got Cologne’s goals.

Cologne are now 14th and Hoffenheim fourth in the 18-team Bundesliga table.

In other games played on Saturday, Union Berlin, without Anthony Ujah, lost 3-1 to visiting Augsburg, Freiburg beat home side Stuttgart 3-2 and Hertha Berlin thrashed Werder Bremen 4-1.

By James Agberebi

