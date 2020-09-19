Chukwueze Bags Assist As Villareal Beat Eibar, Go Top With First Win

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist in Villareal’s 2-1 come back win against Eibar, in LaLiga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze set up Gerard Moreno who drew Villareal levelled in the 63rd minute.

Paco Alcacer scored what proved to be the winner in the 71st minute to give Villareal their first win of the new season.

Kike had given Eibar the lead just five minutes into the second half.

Chukwueze was later replaced with five minutes left in the game.

The win took Villareal to top in the league table on four points after two league games.

By James Agberebi

