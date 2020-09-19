Dortmund Secure Comfortable Win Vs Mönchengladbach In Opener

Borussia Dortmund kicked off their Bundesliga campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

A brace from Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland and Giovanni Reyna gave Dortmund the win.

Reyna opened scoring for in the 35th minute before Haaland doubled their lead from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

Haaland then got his second goal with 13 minutes left in the game to make it 3-0.

Dortmund are now third on three points same as Bayern Munich but are behind the Champions League holders on goals difference.

