Iwobi Subbed On, Ajayi Struggles As Everton Beat West Brom At Home

Alex Iwobi makes his first appearance of the season as Everton edged out hard-fighting West Bromwich Albion 5-2 at the Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi missed Everton’s opening two games of the season against Tottenham Hotspur and Salford due to injury.

The Nigeria international took the place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin 15 minutes from time.

His international teammate Semi Ajayi was also on parade for West Brom in the game.

Ajayi featured for 90 minutes.

Calvert-Lewin bagged a hat-trick for Everton in the game, with James Rodriguez and Micheal Keane scoring the other goals.

Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira were on target for West Brom.

