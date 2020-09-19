Nwakali Helps Tuzlaspor Seal First League Win In Turkish League

Chidiebere Nwakali was in action for Tuzlaspor who edged visiting Balikesirspor 1-0, to secure their first win in the Turkish second division clash on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakali, 23, was introduced in the 65th minute for Ahmet Yazar for his second game for Tuzlaspor.

The home side’s goal was scored by Onat Kurt in the 58th minute.

Tuzlaspor are now second on four points after two league games in the 18-team division.

Nwakali joined Tuzlaspor as a free agent having last featured for Swedish club Kalmar FF.

The midfielder was first signed by Premier League giants Manchester City following his impressive showing for the Nigeria U-17 side at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates

Nwakali has also featured for Spanish club Girona, Norway’s IK Start and Sogndal, Scottish Premiership outfit…