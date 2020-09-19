Osimhen: Drogba Would Forever Be My Idol

Victor Osimhen says former African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba would forever be his idol, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen earned rave reviews after scoring 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Ligue 1 club Lille last season.

The 21-year-old was named Lille’s player of the year and also scooped the best African Player in Ligue 1 prize.

His impressive performance caught the attention of Serie A club Napoli, who signed him in a big money move from Lille.



Osimhen has been likened to the Chelsea legend Drogba and many have tipped him to also have the same successful career like his idol.

The Nigeria international says he is looking forward to meeting Drogba getting one of his signed jerseys.

“Drogba would forever be my idol and I’m so grateful to him. Choosing him as a role model has really been helpful since my…