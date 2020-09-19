Osimhen Will Prove His Worth With Goals For Napoli –Ex-Milan Chief

Ex-AC Milan Sporting Director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, has a strong belief in Victor Osimhen to go on and prove his worth by scoring lots of goals for Napoli in the new Serie A season.

Osimhen joined Napoli earlier this summer from Lille for a fee of 70 million euros and has started justifying the huge amount by scoring six goals in three pre-season matches.

And ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign which starts on Saturday with Napoli facing Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday, Mirabelli has backed the Super Eagles ace to shine.

“Victor Osimhen is the most expensive purchase of the De Laurentis management, he is an important player,” Mirabelli stated while speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli during an interview.

“A strong player could require a gradual inclusion in the group and in Italian football. I would not worry too much if…