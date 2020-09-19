Premier League Clubs Scramble For Adarabioyo

A number of Premier League clubs are in the hunt for Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, reports Completesports.com.

Manchester City are prepared to sell the centre-back after he refused to pen a new contract.

The 22-year-old has nine months left on his current deal and is determined to test himself elsewhere.

Adarabioyo spent the last two seasons on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

According to TEAMtalk, City boss Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of the young defender and is ready to allow him compete for a place in the first-team squad.

However, Adarabioyo sees his future away from the Etihad

West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Fulham and Leeds have all spoken with City about a potential deal.

City are willing to allow the player leave for £8m.

