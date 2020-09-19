Premier League: Ighalo, Eze In Action As Palace Shock Man United At Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo featured for nine minutes as Manchester United opened the season with a shocking 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The forward took the place of Timothy Fosu- Mensah in the 81st minute.

Palace midfielder Eze also started the game from the bench and took the place of Jeffrey Schlupp in the 75th minute.

Andros Townsend gave Palace the lead in the seventh minute.

Wilfred Zaha, who featured in just four games during his year-long spell at United earlier his career scored from the spot in the 74th minute.

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek came on for his United debut in the second half and reduced the deficit with a well-taken effort 10 minutes from time.

Zaha’s superb finish five minutes from time ensured a second successive victory for the visitors at Old Trafford.

