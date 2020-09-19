Premier League: Saka Shines As Arsenal’s Late Strike Sink West Ham United 

Arsenal left it late but managed to defeat West Ham United 2-1 to make it two wins out of two on Saturday’s Premier League at the Emirates stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Substitute, Edward Nketiah, was the hero for Arsenal as he poked home from range to give his side the hardfought win.

Alexandre Lacazette opened scoring for Arsenal before Michail Antonio drew the Hammers levelled.

Bukayo Saka made his first start this season and was instrumental in Arsenal’s two goals.

The Gunners were hit with an early setback following the injury to Kieran Tierney during warm-up which saw Sead Kolasinac brought in.

The win saw Arsenal move up to second place behind Everton who hammered newly promoted West Bromwich Albion 5-2 earlier on Saturday.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Lacazette who powerfully nodded in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lofted cross after the Gabonese was released by a clever…