Ripdorf Social Distancing From Opponent Loses 37-0

German football team Ripdorf lost 37-0 to their local rivals after fielding only seven players who socially distanced throughout the match, BBC reports.

Ripdorf fielded the minimum number of players on Sunday because their opponents SV Holdenstedt II came into contact in a previous game with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Their team tested negative but Ripdorf said the conditions were not safe.

If Ripdorf had not played, they would have faced a €200 (£182) fine.

They had asked for the match – in the 11th tier of German football – to be postponed but the local association refused.

Ripdorf said they did not feel safe as at the time of the game 14 days had not yet passed since Holdenstedt players had come into contact with the person who tested positive.

Holdenstedt’s first team did not play in the match and the…