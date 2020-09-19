Sivasspor Expect ‘Countless Goals’ From New Loanee Signing Olanrewaju

Sivasspor are expecting ‘countless goals’ from Olanrewaju Kayode after the Nigerian striker joined the Turkish Super Lig side on a one-year loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Kayode passed through health check at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital, undergoing medical examinations complete with lungs, cardiac tests and radiological tests.

Sivasspor wrote on their Facebook page: “We wish you to experience countless goals under our red-white uniform, welcome to Iron Group Sivasspor, Olanrewaju Kayode.

“Sivasspor who continues its pre-season transfer works reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk on renting Olarenwaju Kayode until the end of the 2020-2021 season.

“Kayode who is a striker has played for the likes of AFAD Djekanou, Luzern, Heartland, Maccabi Netanya, Austria…