Abdullahi Joins Cypriot Club Omonia On Two-Year Deal

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has joined Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on a two-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Abdullahi announced his departure from Turkish outfit Bursaspor on Saturday.

“OMONIA football player is the 27-year-old Nigerian international midfielder, Abdullahi Shehu, who has been playing for Bursaspor in recent years,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

“The cooperation contract is for 2 years.

“We welcome Shehu to the OMONIA family & wish him every success”

Abdullahi once had stint in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.

By Adeboye Amosu

