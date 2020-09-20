Arteta Gives Update On Tierney’s Injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given update on Kieran Tierney who was forced off with injury before Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

The Scotland international was pulled from Arsenal’s starting XI following the pre-match warm-up, and was replaced by Sead Kolasinac for the 2-1 win.

And when asked about Tierney’s situation after the game Arteta said: “Kieran is fine. He had a little muscular discomfort in the last few days. He tried and worked in the warm-up but he wasn’t feeling comfortable today.”

Arteta added:”Well, we could not control it. We believed that he was going to be fit but during the warm-up, in the last 10 minutes, he said he wasn’t feeling OK.

“We had to make a decision. We were prepared just in case and Kola came on and had a good game.”

