Bale Returns To Tottenham Hotspur On Loan From Real Madrid

Wales winger Gareth Bale has rejoined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid.

Bale flew to London on Friday after completing a medical in Madrid, with Spurs agreeing to pay about £20m in wages and loan fees.

The 31-year-old was accompanied by team-mate Sergio Reguilon, who also completed a move from Madrid to Spurs in a separate five-year deal.

“It’s nice to be back. It’s such a special club for me where I made my name, what an amazing club with amazing fans, it’s incredible to be back,” Bale told the club’s website.

“Hopefully now I can get some match fitness, get underway and really help the team to win trophies.

“I always thought when I did leave that I would love to come back one day, the opportunity has now arisen and I feel like it is a good fit at a good time.

“I am hungry and motivated to do well for…