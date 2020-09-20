Bundesliga 2020/21 Kicks Off With Bang! Offers More Crackers

The Bundesliga is back for its 58th season in 2020/21 and it kicked off with a bang. The traditional curtain raiser didn’t just see the title-holders open the action, but the reigning European champions – treble-winners, FC Bayern Munich, set the tone for a thrilling season with 8-0 mauling of Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena on Friday, the Hansi Flick’s men extended their unbeaten run to 31 competitive matches.

Serge Gnabry bagged the first hat-trick of the season, while new signing, Leroy Sane, scored on his debut. Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala also scored in the routing of Schalke.

The big-name action continues today (Saturday) with the Battle of the Borussias. With captain Marco Reus fit again, Borussia Dortmund’s attacking prospects are frightening – and young – in Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna, while Jude Bellingham also scored on his debut in the DFB Cup. They face a Borussia Monchengladbach team a year…



