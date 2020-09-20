Bundesliga 2020/21 – Kramer: Gladbach Have Deep Squad To Win Games

Germany international and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Christoph Kramer, is not only a great leader, but also poses a constant threat in front of goal. In this interview with Bundesliga International, and made available to Completesports.com, the 29 year old reveals a lot about his career and his club’s ambition to set up your expectation for enthralling moments in the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season.

How would you sum up this rather unusual pre-season?

“Pre-season wasn’t so bad. Of course, the circumstances are unusual, such as walking around with a facemask, sticking to the rules and being tested every four or five days. But you get used to that. That was sort of in the background, because on the pitch and in training, coronavirus wasn’t really an issue because we know we’ve all been tested and come out negative, so we’re in a sort of safe zone. So, we could train normally, approach things normally. We had friendlies as normal, a training camp, so it wasn’t all…