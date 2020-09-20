Dennis Hints At Imminent Brugge Exit, Admires Premier League

Emmanuel Dennis has dropped yet another hint that he could still make a departure from Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge before the summer transfer window ends.

Dennis has had a whole lot of links with a switch to a top side in Europe but Brugge are demanding 25 million euros for his signature with no club ready to pay such fee.

A top journal in Belgium, Het Laaste Nieuws Dennis asked him during an interview if this would probably be his last interview in Belgium and he responded: “I hope so…”

Also Read: Awoniyi Joins Union Berlin, Makes 7th Loan Move From Liverpool

Meanwhile, the Premier League is also the best in Europe as far as the Nigerian international is concerned. “The Premier League is the best competition in Europe,” he said.

Dennis has so far rendered an assist in three Belgian First Division A appearances for Brugge during the 2020/21 season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All…