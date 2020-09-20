Gattuso Lavishes Praise On Osimhen After Napoli Win Vs Parma

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso hailed Victor Osimhen after his near-perfect performance against Parma on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen made a huge impact in Napoli’s 2-0 away win despite starting the game on the bench.

The Nigeria international replaced Diego Demme in the 62nd minute.

Dries Mertens gave the visitors the lead two minutes after his introduction, while Lorenzo Insigne doubled the advantage on 77 minutes.



Read Also: Serie A: Osimhen Makes Winning Debut As Napoli Beat Parma Away

“In the first half we didn’t attack the depth very little. That was the biggest mistake that didn’t allow us to go and exploit the superiority,” Osimhen to the club’s official website.

“In the second half we were better at aggression. Osimhen’s entry was important, but I have no doubts about the boy.

“He is a quality striker and he is also a boy of great humanity. After a few days he was already a…