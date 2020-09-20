‘He Reminds Me Of Cavani’- Napoli Captain Insigne In Awe Of Osimhen Ability

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has praised Victor Osimhen for his impact in Sunday’s away win at Parma and likened the young forward to Edison Cavani, Completesports.com reports.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side struggled to break down their opponent in the first half but Osimhen’s introduction two minutes after the hour mark helped change the complexion of the game.

Napoli took the lead in the 64nd minute through Dries Mertens with Insigne scoring the second goal 13 minutes from time.

“It is a great satisfaction, it was important to win and we did it. We wanted to make this debut, we were very focused and the result is well deserved,”Insigne told the club’s official website.



“Surely there were not only positive sides, we made some mistakes that we have to evaluate with the coach during the week. In the first half we lacked the right sporting amalice in…