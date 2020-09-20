Kramer ‘s Top 5 Bundesliga Goals For Glabach

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer is an inspirational figure on the pitch for his teammates and is also reputed for being a constant threat in front of goal. Here is the 29-year-old Germany international’s top five Bundesliga goals in a three-minute video.

Video courtesy of Bundesliga International

