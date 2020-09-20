Ligue 1: Kalu On Target In Bordeaux Defeat Vs Lens

Samuel Kalu was on target as Girondis Bordeaux suffered their first defeat of the campaign after going down 2-1 against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Cameroon forward Ignatius Kpene Ganago opened scoring for the home team two minutes after the break.

Gael Kakuta doubled the lead from the spot in the 59th minute.

Read Also: Bundesliga: Ehizibue Subbed On As Cologne Suffer Home Defeat In Opener

Kalu got Bordeaux’s consolation goal deep into stoppage time.

The winger replaced Remi Oudin nine minutes from time.

It was Kalu’s first goal in Ligue 1 this season.

His international teammate Josh Maja took the place of Nicolas de Preville in the 81st minute.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…