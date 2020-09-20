Ligue 1: Simon On Target In Nantes’ Home Draw Vs Saint-Etienne

Moses Simon scored his first league goal as Nantes came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon began the fight back for Nantes after he scored in the 71st minute to make it 2-1.

And with five minutes left in the game Renaud Emond completed the fightback to bring the score to 2-2.

Adil Aouchiche gave Saint-Etienne the lead in the 2nd minute before Yvann Macon doubled their lead on 66 minutes.

Nantes are now winless in their last two league games and have won one game in four league fixtures this season.

The draw means Nantes are now 14th on five points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

