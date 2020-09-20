‘Nationale 1994 Plane Clash; Ikeogu, Omale’s Death Still Hurt’

Exactly 26 years today after the ill-fated Oriental Airline crash that claimed the lives of two players of then Iwuanyanwu Nationale, on September 18,1994, one of the surviving players, Tony Nwaigwe, has revealed that one of the casualties, late goalkeeper Uche Ikeogu, was billed to travel to the United States of America, to meet his wife before the crash in Tamaransett, Southern Algeria, that snuffed life out of the young goalkeeper, Complete Sports reports.

Nwaigwe who now resides in London, United Kingdom, where he engages in sports punditry and sports management, said as a result, Ikeogu’s mother was emotionally shattered during the burial of the young keeper.

The 1991 and 1993 Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer hinted during a chat on WakawakaSportsExtra forum that as a result, he could not look at the woman’s face during the burial.

Recounting what transpired on the night he tagged as the ‘saddest day in his life’, Nwaigwe said the it was…