Ndidi In Action, Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Beat Burnley To Go Top

Wilfred Ndidi featured as Leicester City secured their second win of the season following their 4-2 home win against Burnley, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi, for the second week running featured in defence alongside Caglar Soyuncu.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho once again was not in action for Leicester in their second league game as he was among the substitutes.

Sunday’s win against Burnley took Leicester to the top on six points in the league table.

Burnley took the lead in the 10th minute through Chris Wood who took down Charlie Taylor’s cross brilliantly and half volleyed the ball into the bottom corner.

In the 20th minute Leicester drew level thanks to Harvey Barnes who tucked away just inside the box.

Five minutes into the second half Leicester went 2-1 up as Erik Pieters turned the ball into his own net following a low ball from Timothy Castagne.

Leicester extended their lead on 61 minutes after James…