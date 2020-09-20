Osimhen Makes Winning Debut As Napoli Beat Parma Away

Victor Osimhen made a winning start in his Serie A debut following Napoli’s 2-0 win at Parma Calcio on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen was introduced in the 62nd minute for Diego Demme.

The Super Eagles striker almost marked his debut with a goal on 80 minutes but saw his effort go just off target.

Dries Mertens opened scoring for Napoli in the 64th minute before Lorenzo Insigne doubled the lead on 77 minutes.

The win puts Napoli top in the league table ahead of Fiorentina on goals difference.

By James Agberebi

