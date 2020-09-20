Premier League:  Mane’s Double Sinks 10-Man Chelsea

A brace from Sadio Mane saw champions Liverpool defeat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were made to play the entire second half a man down after Andreas Christensen was sent off for a foul on Mane.

The game saw Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara make his debut.

The win saw Liverpool move up to third while Chelsea are in 10th position.

In the 12th minute Mohamed Salah worked the ball to Georginio Wijnaldum on the edge of the box but his effort went wide.

Two minutes later Liverpool went close again as Salah rounded the ‘keeper and squared it to Roberto Firmino from a tight angle but his effort was blocked on the line for a corner by Christensen.

In the 33rd minute Timo Werner found himself unmarked inside the box but saw his effort go just inches away from the post.

One minute into first half added time Chelsea’s Christensen was sent off following a challenge on Mane, with the decision being confirmed after…